Premier opens playground

New Playground at École Poirier.John Horgan joined School Division 62 officials and school staff to officially open the new, accessible playground at École Poirier Elementary school. The playground began as an initiative of the school’s PAC but was helped along by a large contribution from the Provincial Government. The structure, built at a cost of $130,000 was augmented by the redevelopment of an adjacent field.(Tim Collins / Sooke News Mirror)