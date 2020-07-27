Premier Lake fire under control

A wildfire continues to burn in the Sheep Creek area, west of Premier Lake. (File photo)

A fire continues to burn in the Sheep Creek area, 50 kilometres north of Cranbrook and just west of Premier Lake. According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is now listed as under control at 4.8 hectares. Crews remain on site.

No structures are under threat at this time, and boaters are asked to keep out of the way of aircraft and personnel so that they can safely perform their work.

The fire was first discovered on Thursday, July 23 and it is suspected to be caused by lightning.

Effective as of noon on Friday, both Category 2 and 3 fires are prohibited throughout the Southeast Fire Centre.

Campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide, or smaller, are still allowed, as well as cooking stoves that use gas, propane or briquettes.

Anyone lighting a campfire must maintain a fireguard by removing flammable debris from around the campfire area and have a hand tool or at least eight litres of water available nearby to properly extinguish the fire.

With temperatures rising and expected to hover around 40 degrees, Environment Canada is warning that the first real heatwave of the season is expected to hit southern B.C.

