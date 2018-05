Monday afternoon press conference on 'making life better for Surrey students' scheduled for Sunnyside Elementary

B.C. Premier John Horgan and education minister Rob Fleming are to be at a South Surrey school today (Monday) to make an announcement about – according to a press release – “making life better for Surrey students.”

The two politicians were scheduled to visit Sunnyside Elementary for the early-afternoon announcement and news conference, for which no further details have been released.

More to come…