Preliminary results of South Cariboo Rec Centre Expansion show ‘no’

The preliminary results for the $14.6 million South Cariboo Recreation Centre Expansion referendum have shown a large portion of the population of the South Cariboo are not in favour.

As of 10:04 p.m., 1,622 people voted against it and only 583 in favour of the recreation centre’s expansion.

If the vote were to pass, the Cariboo Regional District (CRD) would borrow $10 million over the next 20 years to fund it. The CRD would also have to increase the annual residential tax from $55 to $120 per $100,000 of land if the outcome of the would have been a yes. The other money would have to come from grants or sponsorships.

A “no” vote means the current plans would be frozen.

The expansion’s plans included a turf field, a gymnasium/community room, a track on the second level, washrooms, changing rooms and meeting rooms.

The South Cariboo Joint Committee had been seeking feedback from the public on the expansion since November of last year using key stakeholder meetings, surveys at community group meetings, information booths, open house presentations and on social media.

It was decided to put the plan to an official vote for the public to decide on the matter after many different opinions emerged during the aforementioned public feedback events.

The official referendum results will be announced on June 12 during the afternoon.