Preliminary list of candidates for Metlakatla Chief and Council elections released

Metlakatla’s longtime chief councillor, Harold Leighton, is being opposed in the upcoming Chief and Council elections. Randall Cobb has challenged Leighton, who has served as chief councillor for more than thirty years.

Cobb lost to Leighton in 2016 by 83 votes— 158 to 75. Clifford Ryan was also running for chief councillor during the time and lost with only 57 votes.

On Thursday, June 13, Metlakatla announced the full preliminary list of candidates for the 2019 Chief and Council Elections.

Council is made up of six seats, three of which are available for on-reserve councillors, meaning they reside in the community of Metlakatla, and three for in-territory councillors, those living in the Prince Rupert and Port Edward area within the traditional territory.

All six incumbent councillors are running for re-election. James L. Nelson and Wayne Haldane, both former councillors will try to run again for their old positions.

Elections will take place on Aug. 28. Residents can vote online, by mail, or in person at the Coastal Training Centre in Prince Rupert or the Band Office in Metlakatla.

Two new candidates are running for in-territory councillors, Darci R. Nelson and Miranda Leighton.

Chief Councillor:

Harold Leighton (incumbent)

Randall Cobb

On-reserve councillors:

Robert Nelson (incumbent)

Alvin Leask (incumbent)

Sharon Moven (incumbent)

James L. Nelson (former councillor)

In-territory councillors:

Cynthia Smith (incumbent)

Alrita Leask (incumbent)

Karen Jeffrey (incumbent)

Darci R. Nelson

Miranda Leighton

Wayne Haldane (former councillor)

