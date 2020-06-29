Preliminary inquiry set for three men accused in suspected Salmon Arm home invasion

Men remain in custody, hearing to determine if enough evidence to go to trial

Three men charged in connection with a suspected home invasion in Canoe remain in custody and will be undergoing a preliminary inquiry at the end of July.

Sheldon Storm Odd, 27, Levi Jeffrey Eden, 28, and Jesse Lee Woodsford, 39, are all charged with the breaking and entering of a residence in Canoe on Dec. 28, 2019 to commit a theft.

Odd is charged with four more counts: committing robbery where a firearm is used; using a shotgun in connection with a break and enter; pointing a firearm whether loaded or unloaded at people; as well as possessing a firearm without a licence.

Eden is also charged with committing robbery where a firearm is used and using a firearm while committing an indictable offence.

A preliminary inquiry will begin on July 30 in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm.

Preliminary inquiries determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial. If the men are ordered to stand trial following the inquiry, it is expected they would be tried in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm by judge alone.

At a court appearance in Salmon Arm in February, prior to COVID-19 closures, the judge approved an order from Crown counsel that the three men be subject to a no-contact order with each other as well as with the three complainants in the case.

All three were in custody in the Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre. A sheriff there remarked via court video in February that two of them were being held in the same area so he would let Corrections officials know.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

