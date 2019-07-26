Preliminary inquiry set for Hope man facing child luring, child porn charges

Former Hope resident Jason Thomas Graff, 34, is listed as owner and general manager of security firm BC Protection Services. Graff has been charged with multiple counts of telecommunicating to lure a child and possessing child pornography. (File photo)

A former Hope resident and business owner facing child pornography and child luring charges appeared in court in Chilliwack this week and his case will go to trial in 2020.

Jason Thomas Graff was arrested on Vancouver Island and is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography from Dec. 28, 2018 at Qualicum Beach and Cumberland.

He is also charged with two counts of possession of child pornography in Hope from Aug. 1, 2018.

“Hope RCMP received a report of a individual who was in possession of child pornography, (and) during their investigation a suspect was identified,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail in a press release soon after the charges were laid.

• RELATED: Chilliwack pastor’s child porn trial delves into computer technicalities

• RELATED: All child porn charges against Chilliwack realtor dismissed

Graff had numerous brief court appearances in Chilliwack court between March and July 23 when he was arraigned, pleading not guilty.

A two-day preliminary inquiry in advance of a trial is scheduled for Feb. 6 and 7, 2020.

Graff is listed as the owner and general manager of BC Protection Services, a Hope-based security firm, but The Standard‘s attempts to confirm whether he’s still running the company have gone unanswered. The company’s security licence, however, is still active.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

– with files from Sarah Gawdin

@SarahGawdin on TwitterSarahGawdin on InstagramSarah.Gawdin@HopeStandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.