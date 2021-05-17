Preliminary inquiry gets underway May 17 into 2018 murder north of Williams Lake

Wyatt Lee Boffa, Daine Victor Stump are charged with first degree murder

A preliminary inquiry is slated to begin Monday, May 17 in Williams Lake Provincial Court in relation to the death of Jamie Sellars Baldwin three and half years ago.

Wyatt Lee Boffa and Daine Victor Stump are both charged with first degree murder in the case.

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 at 9:35 p.m. members of the Williams Lake RCMP responded to a residence on Mountain House Road in Deep Creek, north of Williams Lake.

Upon arrival officers discovered Baldwin, 43, was deceased.

Baldwin’s death was considered suspicious in nature at that time, which resulted in the Williams Lake RCMP seeking the assistance of the RCMP North District Major Crime Unit (MCU) as it carried out an investigation.

Boffa was arrested and charged on Dec. 6 2019 — Stump was arrested and charged on Jan. 7, 2020.

Read more: Second man charged in connection to 2018 homicide near Williams Lake

There is a publication ban in place that prevents media from publishing any evidence presented during the prelimary inquiry.

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune