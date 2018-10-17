Preliminary inquiry for Island resident facing numerous charges in Comox Valley shooting

A 27-year-old Saanich resident had his preliminary hearing in Courtenay Wednesday as he faces numerous charges in relation to a shooting north of the city earlier this year.

Richard Daniel Vigneault was represented by Victoria-based criminal lawyer Roberto Alberto after being arrested without incident inside a residence in the 2200 block of Coleman road in March.

He is facing charges including break and enter, possession of a loaded restricted firearm without authorization, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and breach of probation.

According to Court Services Online, he previously has faced charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm, mischief $5,000 or under, various breaches and willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer within the greater Victoria area.

Due to a publication ban on the preliminary inquiry, details of the hearing cannot be released, but Vigneault is scheduled to appear in Courtenay provincial court on Dec. 6 at 9:30 a.m. to fix a date for trial.

