John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. The preliminary inquiry dates are set for Jan. 27 to 31 in the Penticton court house. (Jordyn Thomson — Western News)

Preliminary inquiry dates set for John Brittain

Penticton resident is charged with three counts of first degree, one count of second degree murder

  • Aug. 22, 2019 12:00 a.m.
The preliminary inquiry dates have now been set for the upcoming trial of John Brittain, the Penticton resident facing charges of first and second degree murder following a shooting spree in April.

The preliminary inquiry will take place from Jan. 27 to 31 in the Penticton court house. Brittain has yet to enter a plea for his charges, which are three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder in relation to the deaths of Rudi Winter, Darlene Knippelberg and Susan and Barry Wonch, who were all gunned down on April 15 in two separate areas of the city.

Brittain has already appeared in Penticton court multiple times due to Crown counsel’s request for a no communication order between him and his ex-wife Katherine Brittain. Counsel argued that the order, which was approved, was necessary to protect the integrity of the investigation and in the event that she is called as a witness. All of the victims were neighbours of Katherine.

