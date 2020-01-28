Prelim for senior charged in ‘targeted’ 2017 shooting in South Surrey set for 2021

A preliminary inquiry in the case of a senior charged in connection with a 2017 incident in South Surrey that police described as a targeted shooting has been delayed until next year.

Proceedings for Kenneth Albert Turpin are now set to be held over two days in January of 2021. The dates were set during an appearance Jan. 16 in Surrey Provincial Court.

It’s not the first time that the inquiry has been scheduled. In October 2017, court records indicated it was to take place over four days in July 2018.

READ MORE: Preliminary inquiry set in South Surrey targeted-shooting case

A preliminary inquiry is used to determine if there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

Turpin, 70 at the time of his arrest, was charged after police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300-block of 176 Street at around 7:15 p.m. on June 3, 2017. Officers found one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident led police to shut down 176 Street between 8 and 16 Avenues and warn the public to “stay out of the area.” A police negotiator was brought in, and a suspect was taken into custody shortly before midnight.

Police two days later told Peace Arch News that the incident was “a dispute that occurred between two guys who were known to each other,” and that the suspect “was still on scene” when police arrived.

“So we cordoned off the area and it played out from there.”

Court information online shortly after showed Turpin was initially charged with “attempt murder weapon/criminal organization.”