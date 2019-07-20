Precipitation levels low for the month of June

Both June and July have seen low to average precipitation levels in comparison to last year, says meteorologist

Contrary to popular opinion, precipitation this year in June and July is lower than what Vanderhoof received last year.

Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist for Environment Canada, said the average precipitation for July in Vanderhoof is 52.3 mm and so far this month, the District has received close to 40.7 mm of rain.

Last year, in July, Vanderhoof received 57.4 mm of rain which is above average for the month.

The average precipitation amount is based on climate normal’s from 1981 to 2010.

The month of June was fairly dry too, Sekhon said, noting Vanderhoof received more rain than Prince George this year. The District received 48.2 mm of rain last month. The average for the month of June is 57 mm. Last year, during the same month Vanderhoof got 62.6 mm of rain.

“It has definitely been a dryer year in Vanderhoof compared to last year,” Sekhon said.

In terms of a forecast, he said that there are going to be scattered showers next week, but it will mostly be dry.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter