Pre-trial dates set for Chilliwack man charged with Keith Baldwin’s murder

Pre-trial dates have been set for summer 2021 for the man accused of killing Keith Baldwin in the downtown Chilliwack area one year ago.

Owen Dale Charpentier appeared via video link in courtroom 204 on Monday (Oct. 19). Charpentier is accused with the incident in which Baldwin was shot in the head in the early hours of Oct. 22, 2019 in the Yale Road and Fletcher Street area.

When 27-year-old Baldwin was found by a security guard, he was alone. He wasn’t dead, but he was kept alive on life support for a short period before he died.

The 23-year-old Charpentier look significantly different from his police mug shot during his video appearance Monday. His hair was cut short and he had a short beard.

Charged with Baldwin’s murder, lawyers said Charpentier’s pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 7, 2021 followed by a six-day preliminary inquiry running Aug. 16, 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25.

Charpentier is was already well-known to Chilliwack RCMP before his arrest, but mostly for property crimes and was himself the victim of an alleged stabbing in December 2018.

Charpentier is also charged with robbery and kidnapping for an alleged incident six days before the Baldwin homicide. He and co-accused Alexis Kasey Nicole Neill are next due in court on that file on Oct. 21 for a pre-trial conference.

Neill is out on bail, having been released from custody on a $1,500 promise to appear on May 5.

Three weeks after Keith Baldwin was killed in Chilliwack, on Nov. 11, 2019, his brother Andrew was killed in Surrey. In January, two men were charged with second-degree murder, Jason Robert James Bottomley and Jagpal Singh Hothi. On May 20, a third man, Jasman Basran of Surrey, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has not found any link between the two killings.

