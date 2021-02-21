Pre-construction work starting on Columbia Avenue – Phase 2

Copcan Civil Ltd., the contractor for the Columbia Avenue Redevelopment Project – Phase 2, expects to begin pre-construction work this week.

Residents can expect to see workers mobilizing equipment and setting up Copcan Civil Ltd.’s offices at 2165 Columbia Avenue, surveying, removing trees, confirming locations of existing utilities, and installing project signage. These activities may result in minor traffic delays.

“We are happy the contractor can start pre-construction work since the weather is warming up and we do not have much snow,” says Travis Christianson, Castlegar’s manager of engineering and infrastructure. “Larger construction activities such as asphalt removal and excavating are expected to begin March 1.”

All project inquires should be directed to Copcan Civil Ltd. at columbiaphase2@copcan.ca or 778-363-2538.

The city encourages residents to visit castlegar.ca/phase2 to sign-up for email updates about the project and find the most current information.

The project includes:

• adding a two-way center turn lane

• providing safe cycle lanes

• repaving Columbia Avenue/Highway 22;

• replacing aging and undersized storm sewer mains and installing new storm drainage infrastructure including curb and gutter

• replacing aging water mains and services

• installing street trees, banner poles, street furniture & improving bus facilities; and

• connecting existing and new sidewalks.

Columbia Avenue Redevelopment – Phase 2 is a project between the City of Castlegar and the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to complete upgrades to Columbia Avenue/Highway 22 from 18th Street to 24th Street. The project is expected to be complete by fall 2021.

