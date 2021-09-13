Pre-construction phase of Shuswap Healing Centre project green-lit

Sicamous council authorized Mayor Terry Rysz to sign letter of intent with builder Sept. 8

The Adelante Healthcare Goodyear Project is a previous health centre that renowned architect Douglas Cardinal helped design. Cardinal will be working with Scott Builders Inc. on the pre-construction phase of the Shuswap Healing Centre. (Adelante Healthcare photo)

The pre-construction phase of the future Shuswap Healing Centre in Sicamous can now begin.

At a District of Sicamous council meeting on Wednesday (Sept. 8), council unanimously authorized Mayor Terry Rysz to execute a letter of intent between the district and Scott Builders Inc. for pre-construction services.

To the tune of $253,536, Scott Builders — which has partnered with AST Consulting LLC, architect Douglas Cardinal and Christine Lintott Architects Inc. — will provide schematic design and design development services for the project.

The price also includes a healthcare needs assessment from Dr. Avein Tafoya, project visioning lead by Cardinal, and constructability and phasing analysis lead by Scott Builders.

Sicamous town manager Evan Parliament said the proposal put forward by Scott Builders was outstanding, from A to Z.

District staff received nine expressions of interest from companies interested in the Shuswap Healing Centre project, six of which Parliament said were credible.

Eventually, with the help of a committee, Sicamous couns. Malcolm Makayev and Colleen Anderson, and Splatsin couns. Edna Felix and Theresa William, narrowed down the choices and the decision to go with Scott Builders was made.

Parliament said Scott Builders has the best experience with health care projects and First Nations consultation.

He also said Dr. Tafoya is an “outstanding talent in delevering the community health care model.”

Sicamous first received funding for the Shuswap Healing Centre on July 3, 2020, when the federal and provincial governments combined to provide the district with $6 million through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

