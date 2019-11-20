Practice night provides Salmon Arm firefighters with a little taste of real thing

Fire department could use more recruits if you'd like to develop skills, help the community

A fire alarm Tuesday night, Nov. 19, turned out to be something of a win-win for Salmon Arm firefighters and residents of the home affected.

A call came in to the Salmon Arm Fire Department about 7:15 p.m. regarding a fire at Rotary Village in the 800 block of Okanagan Avenue E.

Although it was initially reported as a stove fire, Salmon Arm Fire Chief Brad Shirley says it did not turn out to be.

“We believe it could have been a faulty light fixture,” he said. “There was no fire, just a little bit of smoke.”

However, it attracted a full contingent of firefighters.

Shirley explains that something reported as a structure fire will typically generate a two-hall response. But as Tuesday was practice night, an extra truck and firefighters were available and responded.

Was it useful practice?

“Absolutely,” he says.

He says training firefighters is an ongoing process. Last week, a class of recruits finished their training.

However, more firefighters are always welcome.

“We’re down a little bit; we could use members in each one of our halls.”

He said five people are lined up for a class in mid-January. He encourages anyone interested in becoming a member to contact the fire department.

Asked what’s great about being a firefighter, he says, lots.

“Being part of the community, serving the community, there’s great camaraderie, it’s a great place to meet other people and there are lots of skills outside of firefighting – first aid, air brake certification for driving larger trucks…,” Shirley says.

Everyone is welcome, as long as they’re 19 or over. Potential applicants are asked to stop in or call. The number is: 250-803-4060.

