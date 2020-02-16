PQBeat: The Old School House Arts Centre executive director Illana Hester

The PQB News has launched a new podcast, PQBeat (follow us here) focusing on the people and issues important to our readers in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area. For our latest installment, reporter Emily Vance sat down with Illana Hester, executive director of The Old School House Arts Centre in Qualicum Beach.
RELATED: PQBeat: Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell
RELATED: PQBeat: Parksville and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Kim Burden
RELATED: PQBeat: Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese
RELATED: PQBeat: Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter