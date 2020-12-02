Mick Sherlock visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studios. (Peter McCully photo)

PQBeat: Talking music with Billy Shakespeare’s Mick Sherlock

Podcast: Qualicum Beach musician came to area from Calgary

  • Dec. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here or you can also search ‘PQBeat’ on iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat Â· Mick Sherlock – 11:25:20

For our latest installment, PQB News reporter Mandy Moraes talks with Mick Sherlock, owner of Billy Shakespeare’s Teas, Tales, and Tunes, and founder of the Oceanside Folk/Roots Club in Qualicum Beach. Click the red arrow icon, above, to have a listen. A transcript of the podcast will appear in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
District of Mission seeks public input on transportation planning
Next story
Why do people in Houston have to pay more for gas?

Just Posted

Most Read