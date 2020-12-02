PQBeat: Talking music with Billy Shakespeare’s Mick Sherlock

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here or you can also search ‘PQBeat’ on iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment, PQB News reporter Mandy Moraes talks with Mick Sherlock, owner of Billy Shakespeare’s Teas, Tales, and Tunes, and founder of the Oceanside Folk/Roots Club in Qualicum Beach. Click the red arrow icon, above, to have a listen. A transcript of the podcast will appear in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News