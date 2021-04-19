Cheryl Dill visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)

PQBeat: Talking jobs, tourism and business with Cheryl Dill in Parksville

Podcast: COVID-19 has far-reaching impacts on Vancouver Island

  • Apr. 19, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat Â· Cheryl Dill – Wears Two Hats 4:14:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk to Cheryl Dill, executive director at Central Vancouver Island Job Opportunities Building Society (Career Centre) and president of the Parksville Beach Festival Society. Chat includes the cancellation of the BeachFest and annual sand sculpting competition in Parksville, the job market on Vancouver island and some good news regarding an outdoor performance theatre.

A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
Residents of a Central Saanich duplex ‘fortunate’ to escape Sunday morning fire
Next story
Possible COVID-19 exposure reported at Maple Bay Elementary

Just Posted

Most Read