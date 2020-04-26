PQBeat Podcast: Who is the best NHL player of all-time?

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here). For our latest installment, amid all the COVID-19 news, we thought we’d again keep things light and fun. In the absence of the Stanley Cup playoffs, VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf talked with VI Free Daily/PQB News publisher Peter McCully about hockey players. Who’s the best NHL player of all time? Who are their favourites? Listen in to find out. Who’s your favourite? Join the debate here.
RELATED: PQBeat Podcast: What’s your favourite chocolate bar?
RELATED: PQBeat Podcast: Car talk with Philip Wolf and Peter McCully
RELATED: PQBeat Podcast: Gord Johns, MP for Courtenay-Alberni
RELATED: PQBeat Podcast: Keven Elder, SD69 superintendent of schools
RELATED: PQBeat: Qualicum Beach Museum manager Netanja Waddell
RELATED: PQBeat: The Old School House Arts Centre executive director Illana Hester
RELATED: PQBeat: Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell
RELATED: PQBeat: Parksville and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Kim Burden
RELATED: PQBeat: Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese
RELATED: PQBeat: Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter