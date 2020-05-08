PQBeat Podcast: What are your Top 3 favourite music albums of all-time?

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here). For our latest installment, VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and VI Free Daily/PQB News publisher Peter McCully lightened things up a little by talking music. Top-3 favourite albums, mix tapes, the little yellow thing that went in old 45 records, disc jockeys talking over the end of songs and much more.
RELATED: PQBeat Podcast: SOS executive director Susanna Newton
RELATED: PQBeat Podcast: Who is the best NHL player of all-time?
RELATED: PQBeat Podcast: What’s your favourite chocolate bar?
RELATED: PQBeat Podcast: Car talk with Philip Wolf and Peter McCully
RELATED: PQBeat Podcast: Gord Johns, MP for Courtenay-Alberni
RELATED: PQBeat Podcast: Keven Elder, SD69 superintendent of schools
RELATED: PQBeat: Qualicum Beach Museum manager Netanja Waddell
RELATED: PQBeat: The Old School House Arts Centre executive director Illana Hester
RELATED: PQBeat: Parksville-Qualicum MLA Michelle Stilwell
RELATED: PQBeat: Parksville and District Chamber of Commerce executive director Kim Burden
RELATED: PQBeat: Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese
RELATED: PQBeat: Parksville Mayor Ed Mayne