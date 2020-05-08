(Illustration)

PQBeat Podcast: What are your Top 3 favourite music albums of all-time?

Listen: Mix tapes, crooners, rap, country and more

  • May. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here). For our latest installment, VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and VI Free Daily/PQB News publisher Peter McCully lightened things up a little by talking music. Top-3 favourite albums, mix tapes, the little yellow thing that went in old 45 records, disc jockeys talking over the end of songs and much more.

