PQB News/VI Free Daily publisher Peter McCully, sporting an impressive 1970s hairdo, and his old 240Z. (Photo submitted)

PQBeat Podcast: Talking cars with Philip Wolf and Peter McCully

Listen: Chat includes best and worst vehicles, dream rides and more

  • Mar. 29, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The PQB News has launched a podcast, PQBeat (follow us here) focusing on the people and issues important to our readers in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area. For our latest installment, amid all the COVID-19 news, we thought we’d lighten things up a little. VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf talked with VI Free Daily/PQB News publisher Peter McCully about cars – best, worst, favourites and more.

