PQBeat: Kerry Campbell of ECHO Players shares details of a special production

PQBeat Â· Kerry Campbell – Echo Players 12:10:20

For our latest installment, PQB News reporter Mandy Moraes and publisher Peter McCully chat with voice and character actor Kerry Campbell of ECHO Players. She also previews a new original holiday story produced as a podcast by the troupe. Click the red arrow icon, above, to have a listen to Kerry. A transcript of the podcast will appear in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

Below, you can listen to the special performance of ‘A Visit from St. Nicholas’ by the ECHO Players.

PQBeat Â· A Visit From St Nicolas – Echo Players 12:12:20

