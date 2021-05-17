PQBeat: Chat with Bonnie Brown of the Mount Arrowsmith Salvation Army

Podcast: Talk includes COVID-19, new fundraising initiatives and more

Bonnie Brown, business manager of the Mount Arrowsmith Salvation Army, visits the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf talks with Bonnie Brown, business manager of the Mount Arrowsmith Salvation Army. Talk includes how the organization is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, a new fundraising initiative and more.

A transcript of the podcast appears in Wednesday’s print issue of the PQB News.

