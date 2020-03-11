PQB News readers to decide who is the ‘Last Badge Standing’

In the March 12 edition of the PQB News, readers will find some fun in the form of ‘Survivor IV – Last Badge Standing’.

It’s a spoof of the popular television series featuring eight contestants from fire departments in District 69, who have a good sense of humour and volunteer their time for the community.

All reader voting takes place online at PQBNews.com/Contests/ over eight weeks.

Each week readers will cast their votes to vote a ‘castaway’ off the island. The last castaway will win $500 for their fire department, and one reader who casts a ballot will have their name entered in a draw to win a $250 grocery gift card.

The eight castaways are: Clayton Bucoviz (Bow Horn), Kevin Fuson (Coombs-Hilliers), Jeremy Morton (Dashwood), Ed Pater (Deep Bay), Chaney Vigneault (Errington), Mike Albrecht (Nanoose), Gerald Ferguson (Parksville) and Trish Moroto (Qualicum Beach).

Like the TV version of ‘Survivor’, each week the castaways will be required to complete a number of tasks, (answering questions). Those who are familiar with ‘Gilligan’s Island’ and ‘Survivor’ will recognize the references.

Readers check the answers each week to see how their favourite castaway is doing, and then vote someone off the island in order to keep their favourite in play.

Readers may vote once per day.

All decisions will be made by the ‘Tribal Council’ at the PQB News and will be final.

This is the fourth time the ‘Survivor ‘game has been staged by the PQB News, which has seen players and readers from the northern end of District 69 dominating the game.

In 2019, Dick Stubbs of Bowser was the winner, donating $500 to the Bowser Senior Housing Society.

In 2018, George Lenz was the winner of ‘Survivor – Ballenas Island’, picking up $500 for the Deep Bay Rescue Society.

In 2017, Betsey Poel of Bowser was the winner of ‘Survivor – Lasqueti Island’, earning $500 for her favourite charity, Arrowsmith Search and Rescue.

