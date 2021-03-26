PQB News discovers unauthorized flyer stuffed in community box

Parent company Black Press Media does not endorse the flyer or its content

The PQB News has a number of boxes that serve neighbourhoods within its readership area. (File photo)

Some PQB News readers on Tuesday may have discovered a publication stuffed into their copies of the Wednesday, March 24 edition.

This was done, without our knowledge or approval, by someone with ties to a publication devoted to COVID conspiracy theories. The publication is not endorsed by Black Press Media or the PQB News.

The publication in question goes against our editorial direction and is nothing we would support.

“The PQB News and Black Press take COVID-19 and the pandemic seriously,” said publisher Peter McCully. “We encourage our readers to follow the recommendations of public health officials for the health and safety of all.”

Black Press Media policy dictates that we follow and reflect the information and advice provided by expert public health officials. Our primary objective is that the content we directly control and publish online and in print, are not the vehicles of COVID misinformation.

The affected newspapers appear to be ones that were accessible in community boxes. The likely scenario is that someone came by shortly after the papers were delivered to the community boxes, and inserted the offensive material inside.

Our legal team is investigating the incident. If anyone has any information as to who is responsible for the tampering of our product, please contact McCully at 250-905-0018, or at peter.mccully@blackpress.ca.

— NEWS Staff

