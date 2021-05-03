PQB crime report: Vulgar graffiti defaces Qualicum Beach baseball dugouts

Oceanside RCMP also deal with reports of porch pirates, vehicle vandals

Oceanside RCMP received 277 complaints the week of April 11 to April 17.

Some of the incidents included:

April 11

• Food, liquor and propane tanks were reported stolen in a business break-and-enter in the 100 block of Morrison Avenue, Parksville.

April 12

• A vacuum hose was reported stolen from a business in the 400 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. RCMP contacted a suspect and the item was returned.

• A business was reported vandalized in the 2500 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs. A suspect was identified by the RCMP from a surveillance video.

April 13

• A counterfeit $5 Canadian bill was reported received by a local financial institution in the 800 block of island Highway West, Parksville.

• A homemade metal ramp was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Allsbrook Road, Parksville.

• A prowler was reported in the 200 block of McVickers Street, Parksville.

April 14

• A delivery package was reported stolen from a doorstep in the 1100 block of Smithers Road, Parksville.

• Five feet of copper wire was reported stolen from the communication tower in the 100 block of Rupert road East, Qualicum Beach.

April 15

• An attempted break-and-enter was reported to a water utility facility in the Gainsberg Road and Island Highway West, Bowser. The roadway gate was vandalized and the audible alarm was still sounding when authorities arrived to the facility.

• Postal boxes were reported vandalized in the 400 block of Martindale Road, Parksville. It did not appear that mail was compromised.

• A break-and-enter to a storage container was reported in the 300 block of Crome Point road, Bowser. The container held old research equipment.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 1600 block of Errington Road, Errington. A chainsaw and various items were recorded as missing.

• B.C. licence plate JP679J and a battery were reported stolen from a vehicle in the area of Melrose Road and Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach. There was damage noted to the vehicle hood, door handle and catalytic converter.

• Vandal(s) were reported to have damaged a $17K wash pump in the 800 block of Redman Road, Qualicum Beach.

April 16

• A transit bus window was reported broken by a male passenger at the Deep Bay Marina, Bowser.

April 17

• Vulgar graffiti was reported painted on baseball dugouts in the area of 700 Jones Street, Qualicum Beach. Town of Qualicum Beach staff were dispatched after-hours to remove.

• Five vehicles at a car dealership were reported to have had their tires slashed in the 300 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

