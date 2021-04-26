PQB crime report: Utility lines cut on pole to fire hall in Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP received 253 complaints the week of April 4 to April 10.

Some of the incidents included:

April 4

• A Milwaukee impact cordless drill, Milwaukee cordless saw and Milwaukee cordless grinder were some of the items reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Day Place, Parksville. There was no damage to the vehicle.

April 5

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 200 block of Jensen Avenue, Parksville. A subject was found nearby and charged.

• A black Ross Pitbull 21-speed bicycle was found at the corner of Northwest Bay Road and Terrien Road, Nanoose Bay. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

April 6

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Fair Road, Parksville. Vehicle located the same day in Nanaimo.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 700 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. A rear driver side window was noted smashed.

• Alberta licence plate BDK2199 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• Three chainsaws, two line saws and an air grease guns were some of the items reported stolen in the 4100 block of Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach.

April 7

• A ladder was reported stolen from a business compound in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue, Parksville.

April 8

• A forestry gate was reported damaged in the 5000 block of Mountainview Road, Bowser.

April 9

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 300 block of Judges Row, Qualicum Beach. A subject was arrested and charged.

• B.C. licence plate DY3811 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2400 block of Alberni highway, Coombs.

• A traffic control device was reported damaged at the intersection of Memorial and Crescent Road, Qualicum Beach. Witnesses are asked to contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours.

April 10

• Three vehicles and a travel trailer were reported vandalized in the 400 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• Utility lines were reported cut at the pole to the fire hall, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

