PQB crime report: Utility lines cut on pole to fire hall in Qualicum Beach

Oceanside RCMP received 253 complaints the week of April 4 to April 10.
Some of the incidents included:
April 4
April 5
• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 200 block of Jensen Avenue, Parksville. A subject was found nearby and charged.
• A black Ross Pitbull 21-speed bicycle was found at the corner of Northwest Bay Road and Terrien Road, Nanoose Bay. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.
April 6
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Fair Road, Parksville. Vehicle located the same day in Nanaimo.
• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 700 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. A rear driver side window was noted smashed.
• Alberta licence plate BDK2199 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.
• Three chainsaws, two line saws and an air grease guns were some of the items reported stolen in the 4100 block of Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach.
April 7
• A ladder was reported stolen from a business compound in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue, Parksville.
April 8
• A forestry gate was reported damaged in the 5000 block of Mountainview Road, Bowser.
April 9
• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 300 block of Judges Row, Qualicum Beach. A subject was arrested and charged.
• B.C. licence plate DY3811 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2400 block of Alberni highway, Coombs.
• A traffic control device was reported damaged at the intersection of Memorial and Crescent Road, Qualicum Beach. Witnesses are asked to contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours.
April 10
• Three vehicles and a travel trailer were reported vandalized in the 400 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.
• Utility lines were reported cut at the pole to the fire hall, Qualicum Beach.
If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.
— NEWS Staff, submitted
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter