PQB crime report: Trespasser found sleeping in Parksville resident’s vehicle

RCMP also deal with prowlers, thieves among 278 complaints in one-week period

Oceanside RCMP received 278 complaints the week of May 16 to May 22.

Some of the incidents included:

May 15

• Lumber was reported stolen in the 800 block of Wembley Road, Parksville. A suspect was apprehended and arrested.

May 16

• A motor home break-and-enter was reported in the 1000 block of Spider Lake Road, Qualicum Beach.

May 17

• Theft of gasoline from a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville. Police arrived and arrested a male subject.

• Prowlers were reported in the 500 block of Nanoose Avenue, Parksville.

• A Dewalt sander, drill bits and assorted tools were found in the area of Butler Avenue and Corfield Street South, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A heavy duty sandwich board advertising plants for sale was reported stolen in the area of Pym Street North and Island Highway West, Parksville.

May 18

• A trespasser was reported found sleeping in an owner’s unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Hamilton Avenue, Parksville.

• A prowler was reported in the 200 block of Lodgepole Drive, Parksville. A fence panel was reported damaged.

• A Husqvarna pressure washer valued at $500 was reported stolen in the 900 block of Esslinger Road, Parksville.

May 19

• Two community mailboxes were reported damaged in the area of Spider Lake Road and Horne Lake Road, Qualicum Beach.

May 20

• Credit cards were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2600 block of Andover Road, Nanoose Bay.

May 21

• A hat with a house key in it was found in the area of Wall Beach Road and Seahaven Road, Nanoose Bay. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

May 22

• A motor home break-and-enter was reported in the 200 block of Kendon Drive, Qualicum Beach. Food and drinks were consumed and the interior was noted to be in disarray.

• A black and orange Kona model Jake 27-speed bicycle was reported stolen in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A red Honda generator, model EU22001-TC1, was reported stolen from a construction site in the 600 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News