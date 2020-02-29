PQB crime report: Thieves target vehicles, businesses throughout region

Oceanside RCMP received 230 complaints the week of Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.

Some of the incidents included:

Jan. 26

A business break-and-enter was reported in the 1400 block of Huntley Road, Parksville, on January 26th. Stolen were two used gas tanks, two chainsaw used parts and a generator used parts.

A business break-and–enter was reported in the 2300 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs. Windows were reported broken and three individuals were apprehended on-site.

Jan. 27

An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through with change and a flip phone stolen in the 1000 block of Brookfield Crescent, Parksville. A bike was reported stolen from Fair Road, Coombs, and later recovered the same day on Leffler Road, Coombs.

An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 900 block of Crystal Court, Parksville.

A B.C. vehicle licence plate, HL355K, was reported stolen in the 2600 block of Noble Road, Nanoose Bay.

Jan. 28

A black Pelican case containing a variety of tools engraved with “SH” was reported stolen from a storage building in the 1700 block of Cameron Crescent, Qualicum Beach.

An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through with change and cigarettes stolen in the 100 block of Ballenas Place, Parksville.

Jan. 29

An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 1100 block of Wedgewood Close, Parksville.

A door handle was reported ripped off a vehicle with rubber boots, sunglasses and some coats stolen in the 500 block of Little Mountain Road, Parksville.

Jan. 30

Chainsaws valued at $7,000 were reported stolen from a work vehicle in the 1400 block of Grafton Avenue, Errington.

A business break-and-enter was reported in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue, Parksville. Damage to the business was estimated at $5,000. A suspect was arrested a short distance away.

A business break-and-enter was reported in the 100 block of Morison Avenue Parksville. Damage to the business was estimated at $3,000. A suspect was arrested a short distance away.

Jan. 31

An attempted business break-and-enter was reported in the 100 block of Craig Street, Parksville. Damage was limited to the door.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 500 block of Meadow Drive, Parksville. The glove box was accessed and the driver’s side door was left ajar.

A keychain with reward cards was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Newcastle Avenue, Parksville.

Feb. 1

A storage shed was reported forced open in the 1500 block of Stewart Road, Nanoose Bay. Nothing was reported stolen.

Two vehicles were reported egged in vicinity of Wright Road and Highway 19A, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

