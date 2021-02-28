PQB crime report: Thieves pilfer trailer, camera, tools, cigarettes and cleaning supplies

Oceanside RCMP received 226 complaints the week of Feb. 7 to Feb. 13

Some of the incidents included:

Feb. 7

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, Parksville. A number of tools were noted missing.

• Keys and a wallet were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 600 block of Transfield Street, Parksville. Minor damage was noted to driver’s side window.

Feb. 8

• A Nikon D810 camera, a Makita brushless impact drive/drill and Makita cordless angle grinder were some of the items reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2700 block of Lana Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A Canon Mark 11 camera and accompanying accessories were reported stolen form a vehicle in the 2400 block of Apollo Drive, Nanoose Bay.

READ MORE: RCMP: Parksville suspects out of luck in a stolen truck

Feb. 9

• A landscaper trailer was reported to have been stolen in the area of Brookfield Crescent and Alpine Drive, Parksville. The trailer was recovered a few hours later with a reported $5,000 worth of equipment missing.

• B.C. licence plate LM291N was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2400 block of Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay, and replaced with a stolen plate.

Feb. 10

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 1400 block of Industrial Way, Parksville. A number of storage units were reported damaged.

READ MORE: PQB crime stories here

Feb. 11

• A light blue with teal accents Supercycle bicycle was found in the 100 block of Pym Street, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Feb. 12

• A prowler was reported trying vehicle door handles in the 600 block of Sandalwood Drive, Parksville.

• An outbuilding break-an-enter was reported in the 2300 block of Mcdivott Drive, Nanoose Bay. Reported missing was an older PlayStation 3, cigarettes and cleaning supplies.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News