PQB crime report: Thieves pilfer fuel from vehicles

Oceanside RCMP received 229 complaints the week of March 15-21.

Some of the incidents included:

March 16

• Fuel was reported siphoned from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Burgoyne Road, Coombs.

March 17

• Fuel was reported stolen from a vehicle by drilling a hole in the gas tank in the 600 block of Hoylake Road West, Qualicum Beach.

• A wallet and an iPad were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Troon Close, Qualicum Beach.

• A substation fence was reported damaged near Nile Road, Bowser.

March 18

• A Canopy West brand canopy was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Cooper Place, Parksville. The canopy was described as champagne-coloured with a broken brake light and a fibreglass patch on the driver’s side.

• Two vehicles were reported rummaged through in the 100 block of Sylvan Crescent, Parksville.

• A hole was reported cut in a fence in the 1300 block of Winchester Road, Qualicum Beach.

March 19

• A vehicle was reported to have been spray-painted in the 100 block of Fabrick Drive, Qualicum Beach.

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of McVickers Street, Parksville.

• A black Marty’s Mountain Cycle was reported stolen from a property in the 100 block of Beachside Drive, Parksville.

• Sunglasses valued at $50 were reported stolen from a vehicle with a window down in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.

• Vehicle electrical charging station wires were reported damaged in the 700 block of Jones Street, Qualicum Beach.

• Vehicle electrical changing station wires were reported damaged in the 2800 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

March 20

• The wall of a storage unit was reported damaged in the 100 block of Finholm Street, Parksville.

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 6100 block of Island Highway North, Bowser. An older high school type locker with blue doors and contents were reported stolen.

March 21

• A Makita hammer drill, a Dewalt cordless impact drill and cordless circular saw that had red spray paint on them were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of Sunrise Drive, Parksville.

• An emergency light was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of Eaglecrest Drive, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

