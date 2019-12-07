PQB crime report: Thieves pilfer cash, root beer and hand sanitizer

Oceanside RCMP received 249 complaints the week of Nov. 17-23.

Some of the incidents included:

Nov. 18

• An unlocked vehicle with an unsecured garage door opener lead to the reported theft of a dirt bike, motorcycle vest and a GPS from a garage in the 900 block of Fishermans Circle, Parksville.

• Cash was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of Sunrise Drive, Parksville.

• A wallet was reported stolen from a facility in the 700 block of Jones Street, Qualicum Beach.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 700 block of Doefawn Lane, Parksville.

• A local resident was sent a cheque by a supposed international student which was cashed. Shortly thereafter the resident was asked to refund the money to the international student however after a few days the original cheque bounced. Fortunately the resident did not send money to the fraudster.

• Change and a pair of Bushnell binoculars were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1100 block of Brookfield Crescent, Parksville.

Nov. 19

• Change and prescription glasses were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Craig Street, Parksville.

• Two pairs of prescription sunglasses valued at $400 and a case of A&W Root Beer was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Craig Street, Parksville.

• Approximately 200 feet of electrical cable was reported stolen from a Christmas exhibit in the 2100 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

Nov. 20

• A CCM men’s mountain bike was recovered by Oceanside RCMP in the 1300 block of Sunrise Drive, Parksville. It can be claimed at Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours.

• A youth Renegade 550 mountain bike was dropped off at the Oceanside RCMP detachment. It can be claimed at Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours.

Nov. 21

• A red drum with used oil contents was reported stolen from a property in the 1400 block of Huntley Road, Parksville.

• Change and hand sanitizer was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Wheeler Avenue, Parksville. There was no report of damage to vehicle.

• A community vehicle had its search light bar and caution lights reported stolen in the 100 block of Jensen Avenue East, Parksville.

Nov. 22

• A child’s Mega Surge bicycle with training wheels was dropped off at the Oceanside RCMP detachment. It can be claimed at Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours.

• A dumpster in the 100 block of Craig Street, Parksville, was reported to have had its lock and chain cut with debris left behind. RCMP investigation is continuing.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111 extension 7, or phone Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

