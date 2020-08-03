PQB crime report: Slashed tires, stolen tree, missing ‘Tin Man’ and more keep cops busy

Oceanside RCMP received a total of 337 complaints the week of July 12 to July 18.
Some of the files included:
July 12
• A tree was reported stolen from a front lawn in the 1000 block of Brookfield Crescent, Parksville.
• A vehicle rear window was reported smashed in the 1700 block of Errington Road, Errington. Northing was reported stolen from the vehicle.
July 13
• A vehicle was reported to have had its tires slashed twice within a week in the 100 block of Meridian Way, Parksville.
• ‘Tin Man’ lawn decorations were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Emerald Way, Parksville.
• A new bird bath, night lights and a three-foot-tall little boy and dog statue were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Emerald City Way, Parksville.
• Plants were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Osprey Way, Parksville. A light-coloured minivan was reported in the area at the time.
• An estimated $2,300 worth of items were reported stolen from a moored boat in the 1000 block of Lee Road East, Parksville.
• Two planters, three ceramic pots and outdoor lights were reported stolen in the 900 block of Rockland Place, Parksville. A light-coloured minivan was reported in the area.
• A silver garden light, a cast iron lantern and plants were some of the items reported stolen in the 800 block of Mulholland Drive, Parksville.
• A large 40-pound flower pot was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Yellowbrick Road, Parksville.
• A Samsung cellphone was found in the vicinity of 2400 block of Collins Crescent, Nanoose Bay. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.
July 14
• A pug dog ornament and a fire hydrant bird bath were among items reported stolen in the 400 block of Ridgefield Drive, Parksville.
• Money was reported to have been stolen from a roadside honour jar in the 1000 block of Gold Road, Qualicum Beach. A vehicle and suspect description has been received by the RCMP.
• A CAPX Villain 2018 BMX bicycle was reported stolen in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.
July 15
• A wallet and a camera were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.
• A Husqvarna 266E chainsaw, a Stihl MS180 and a gas can were reported stolen in the 1900 block of Toms Turn Around Road, Qualicum Beach.
• A Stihl chainsaw, Mastercraft air nailer and a Dewalt drills were among the items reported stolen in the 900 block of Chatsworth Road, Qualicum Beach.
July 16
• A jet ski was reported stolen in the 200 block of Dogwood Street, Parksville. A suspect was identified and charged.
• An aluminum bistro set of two chairs and a small round table and other items were reports stolen in the 100 block of Second Avenue West, Qualicum Beach.
July 17
• A purple 24-inch Norco mountain bike was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.
If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.
— NEWS Staff, submitted
