PQB crime report: Slashed tires, stolen tree, missing ‘Tin Man’ and more keep cops busy

Oceanside RCMP receive 337 complaints in one-week period

  • Aug. 3, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Oceanside RCMP received a total of 337 complaints the week of July 12 to July 18.

Some of the files included:

July 12

• A tree was reported stolen from a front lawn in the 1000 block of Brookfield Crescent, Parksville.

• A vehicle rear window was reported smashed in the 1700 block of Errington Road, Errington. Northing was reported stolen from the vehicle.

July 13

• A vehicle was reported to have had its tires slashed twice within a week in the 100 block of Meridian Way, Parksville.

• ‘Tin Man’ lawn decorations were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Emerald Way, Parksville.

• A new bird bath, night lights and a three-foot-tall little boy and dog statue were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Emerald City Way, Parksville.

• Plants were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Osprey Way, Parksville. A light-coloured minivan was reported in the area at the time.

• An estimated $2,300 worth of items were reported stolen from a moored boat in the 1000 block of Lee Road East, Parksville.

• Two planters, three ceramic pots and outdoor lights were reported stolen in the 900 block of Rockland Place, Parksville. A light-coloured minivan was reported in the area.

• A silver garden light, a cast iron lantern and plants were some of the items reported stolen in the 800 block of Mulholland Drive, Parksville.

• A large 40-pound flower pot was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Yellowbrick Road, Parksville.

• A Samsung cellphone was found in the vicinity of 2400 block of Collins Crescent, Nanoose Bay. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

July 14

• A pug dog ornament and a fire hydrant bird bath were among items reported stolen in the 400 block of Ridgefield Drive, Parksville.

• Money was reported to have been stolen from a roadside honour jar in the 1000 block of Gold Road, Qualicum Beach. A vehicle and suspect description has been received by the RCMP.

• A CAPX Villain 2018 BMX bicycle was reported stolen in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

July 15

• A wallet and a camera were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.

• A Husqvarna 266E chainsaw, a Stihl MS180 and a gas can were reported stolen in the 1900 block of Toms Turn Around Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A Stihl chainsaw, Mastercraft air nailer and a Dewalt drills were among the items reported stolen in the 900 block of Chatsworth Road, Qualicum Beach.

July 16

• A jet ski was reported stolen in the 200 block of Dogwood Street, Parksville. A suspect was identified and charged.

• An aluminum bistro set of two chairs and a small round table and other items were reports stolen in the 100 block of Second Avenue West, Qualicum Beach.

July 17

• A purple 24-inch Norco mountain bike was reported stolen in the 1000 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

