PQB crime report: RCMP on hunt for prowler, counterfeiters, car thieves

Oceanside RCMP received 203 complaints the week of Dec. 29 to Jan. 4.

Some of the incidents included:

Dec. 29

RCMP responded to a report of a prowler in the 200 block of Chestnut Street. Video surveillance was provided by a homeowner.

Dec. 30

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 1700 block of Sea Ridge Drive, Nanoose Bay. Thieves stole jewellery, a telescope and a computer as well as causing damage to the residence.

• A B.C. licence plate validation sticker was reported stolen in the 800 block of Mulholland Drive, Parksville.

• A counterfeit Canadian $100 bill was accepted by a business in the 1400 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville. Video surveillance was provided by the business.

• A B.C. licence plate validation sticker was reported stolen in the 900 block of Fairdowne Road, Parksville.

• A B.C. licence plate validation sticker was reported stolen in the 1200 block of Allgard Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A counterfeit Canadian $100 ill was accepted by a business on Dec. 28 in the 1400 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville, and reported on Dec. 30. Video surveillance was provided by the business.

Dec. 31

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 900 block of Terrien Way, Parksville. Vehicle recovered in Parkville by Oceanside RCMP the next day without its B.C. licence plate.

• A possible theft from a mail box was reported in the 700 block of Garrett Road, Qualicum Beach.

• Money was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Terrien Way, Parksville.

• Fog lamps were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

• Mailboxes were reported to have been sprayed with graffiti in the vicinity of Beaver Creek Wharf Road and Strougler Road, Nanoose Bay.

Jan. 1

• A propane tank was reported stolen from a business in the 1300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

Jan. 2

• A yard maintenance equipment trailer, BC plate UWJ80Y, was reported stolen from a property in the 600 block of Berwick Road North, Qualicum Beach.

• A green trowel, gardening gloves and a small light gardening tool case was reported stolen from a patio in the 200 block of Evergreen Street, Parksville.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 400 block of Judges Row, Qualicum Beach.

• B.C. vehicle licence plates JE958C were reported stolen in the 500 block of Martindale Road, Parksville.

Jan. 3

• A residential motion detector was reported damaged in the 800 block of Stanhope Road, Parksville

• A vehicle was reported to have been keyed in the 300 block of Craig Street, Parksville.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 200 block of Jensen Avenue East.

• A vehicle was reported to have had a window broken in the 600 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A lock was reported to have been cut off of a front gate in the 100 block of Hilliers Road North, Qualicum Beach.

Jan. 4

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1100 block of Lee Road East, Parksville.

• Two tires were reported stolen from a property in the 1100 block of Herring Gull Way, Parksville. Owner was able to supply RCMP with surveillance video

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, call 250-248-6111 extension 7.

