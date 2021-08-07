PQB crime report: RCMP nab intoxicated intruder found snoozing in Parksville boat

Other weekly incident reports include prowlers, sock thieves and vandals

Oceanside RCMP received 311 complaints the week of July 11 to July 17.

Some of the incidents included:

July 11

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville. RCMP arrived and arrested one suspect.

• A window to a business was reported broken in the 600 block of Primrose Street, Qualicum Beach.

• A vehicle was vandalized in the area of Harrison Avenue and Alberni Highway, Parksville.

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 1700 block of Errington Road, Errington. Among items reported stolen were a blue Echo E-bike and a lithium battery.

July 12

• A white case with a multi-coloured circle design iPhone was found in the 600 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A lock to a property gate was vandalized in the 1600 block of Errington Road, Errington.

• A sign for a business was vandalized in the 1800 block of Kaye Road, Nanoose Bay.

• Canada Post reported instances of mail from regional community mailboxes being stolen in Parksville.

• Nighttime prowlers were reported in the 1200 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. Trespassers were said to be leaving garbage behind and using hoses on the property.

• B.C. licence plate AM770D was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 900 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

July 13

• Vandals removed barriers from a logging road in the 1800 block of Pratt Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A Samsung Galaxy phone in a black Otter box was found in the area of Wembley Road and Crystal Court, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A rock was thrown through a window of a place of worship in the 100 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 900 block of Lee Road East, Parksville. RCMP recovered the vehicle in the 400 block of Wembley Road, Parksville, on July 15.

• Two Bridgestone 445/65R 22.5 truck tires were reported stolen in the 1700 block of Errington Road, Errington.

• A storage locker break-and-enter was reported in the 200 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville. Nothing appeared to be stolen.

July 14

• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2400 block of Andover Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A number of pairs of socks were reported stolen from an unlocked car in the 2400 block of Andover Road, Nanoose Bay.

July 15

• A bicycle was found in the 100 block of Jensen Avenue West, Parksville. RCMP identified and returned bike to owner on July 16.

• A B.C. licence plate validation sticker was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2600 block of Island highway West, Qualicum Beach.

• A yellow/orange Pelican kayak was reported stolen in the 2500 block of Nuttal Drive, Nanoose Bay.

• Nighttime prowlers were reported in the area of Corfield Street and Corfield Street South Strata, Parksville.

July 16

• Refundable containers whose proceeds were to be donated were reported stolen from a storage compound in the 2300 block of Shady Lane, Horne Lake.

• A backpack containing baseball materials was reported lost in the 400 block of Despard Avenue West, Parksville.

• A vehicle prowler was reported in the 300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

July 17

• An intoxicated intruder was reported sleeping in a boat in the 900 block of Esslinger Road, Parksville. A male was detained and released from custody when sober.

• Refundable containers were reported stolen from a storage compound in the 1200 block of Rath Road, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. The Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number is 250-248-6111 (extension 7). The detachment is located at 421 Pym St. North, Parksville, with public business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., Monday to Friday, except holidays.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News