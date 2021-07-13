PQB crime report: Prowlers patrol Parksville, thieves spirit away with traffic barrels

Oceanside RCMP received 294 complaints the week of June 20-26.

Some of those incidents included:

June 20

• A nighttime prowler was reported in the 800 block of Humphrey Road, Parksville.

• A battery charger and air compressor tool combo were reported stolen from a trailer in the 1100 block of Emerald City Way, Parksville.

June 21

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 4500 block of Callow Road, Bowser. Tires were slashed and a window was reported broken.

• B.C. licence plate Z41680 was reported stolen from a motorcycle in the 800 block of Wright Road, Parksville.

June 22

• B.C. licence lates PY8871 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3700 block of Alberni Highway, Whiskey Creek.

• B.C. licence plates KL899C were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Leffler Road, Errington.

• Graffiti was reported sprayed on a building in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.

• A black-and-orange weed eater was reported stolen from a front porch in the 2300 block of Foxglove Road, Qualicum Beach.

June 23

• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Northwest Bay Road, Nanoose Bay, on June 23.

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 200 block of Bramble Street, Parksville.

• A black-and-pink Giant Mountain Liv mountain bicycle was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Gabriola Drive, Parksville.

June 24

• Sheets of plywood, driving ramps and other items with an estimated value of $5,000 were reported stolen from a moving trailer in the area of Alberni Highway and Errington Road, Errington. Stolen items were marked with letters “AMJ”.

• A Carmannah brand 3×5-foot, 150-watt solar panel was reported stolen from a recreational vehicle in the 1700 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs. xA trail camera was reported stolen in the 2100 block of Errington Road, Errington.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported on Elderberry Lane, Lasqueti Island. A number of items were stolen including a vehicle.

June 25

• Five traffic control barrels were reported stolen.

• A prowler was reported checking vehicle doors in the 3300 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

• A black-and-blue Krancked Gromm youth BMX bike was found in the 400 block of Pym Street, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A stack of newspapers for a business valued at $50 were reported stolen in the 500 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

June 26

• A nighttime prowler was reported in the 1200 block of Chatsworth Road, Qualicum Beach,.

• A pink-and-purple Specialized Stump Jumper and a white Giant brand hybrid road bicycle were reported stolen from Rathtrevor Park, Parksville.

• A prowler damaged trees in the 200 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

