PQB crime report: Prowlers patrol Parksville, thieves spirit away with traffic barrels

Oceanside RCMP received 294 complaints the week of June 20-26.
Some of those incidents included:
June 20
• A nighttime prowler was reported in the 800 block of Humphrey Road, Parksville.
• A battery charger and air compressor tool combo were reported stolen from a trailer in the 1100 block of Emerald City Way, Parksville.
June 21
• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 4500 block of Callow Road, Bowser. Tires were slashed and a window was reported broken.
• B.C. licence plate Z41680 was reported stolen from a motorcycle in the 800 block of Wright Road, Parksville.
June 22
• B.C. licence lates PY8871 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3700 block of Alberni Highway, Whiskey Creek.
• B.C. licence plates KL899C were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Leffler Road, Errington.
• Graffiti was reported sprayed on a building in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.
• A black-and-orange weed eater was reported stolen from a front porch in the 2300 block of Foxglove Road, Qualicum Beach.
June 23
• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 1700 block of Northwest Bay Road, Nanoose Bay, on June 23.
• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 200 block of Bramble Street, Parksville.
• A black-and-pink Giant Mountain Liv mountain bicycle was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Gabriola Drive, Parksville.
June 24
• Sheets of plywood, driving ramps and other items with an estimated value of $5,000 were reported stolen from a moving trailer in the area of Alberni Highway and Errington Road, Errington. Stolen items were marked with letters “AMJ”.
• A Carmannah brand 3×5-foot, 150-watt solar panel was reported stolen from a recreational vehicle in the 1700 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs. xA trail camera was reported stolen in the 2100 block of Errington Road, Errington.
• A residential break-and-enter was reported on Elderberry Lane, Lasqueti Island. A number of items were stolen including a vehicle.
June 25
• Five traffic control barrels were reported stolen.
• A prowler was reported checking vehicle doors in the 3300 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.
• A black-and-blue Krancked Gromm youth BMX bike was found in the 400 block of Pym Street, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.
• A stack of newspapers for a business valued at $50 were reported stolen in the 500 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.
June 26
• A nighttime prowler was reported in the 1200 block of Chatsworth Road, Qualicum Beach,.
• A pink-and-purple Specialized Stump Jumper and a white Giant brand hybrid road bicycle were reported stolen from Rathtrevor Park, Parksville.
• A prowler damaged trees in the 200 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville.
If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.
— NEWS Staff, submitted
