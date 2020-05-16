PQB crime report: Prowler unplugs security camera; thieves steal diapers, tools and more

Oceanside RCMP received 209 complaints the week of April 26 to May 2.
The incidents included:
April 26
• A wallet containing credit cards was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Imperial Drive, Parksville.
• A prowler was reported to have unplugged a security camera in the 400 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.
April 27
• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Aspen Avenue, Qualicum Beach. There was no damage and no sign of forced entry.
• An estimated $2,500 of tools along with frozen food was reported stolen from a property in the 800 block of Kasba Circle, Parksville.
• A green-and-white 18-speed Stueki bike was recovered near Island Highway West and Cypress Road, Qualicum Beach. Please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours to claim.
• A black-and-blue bike trailer was recovered in the 700 block of Reid Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours to claim.
• A vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.
• A Nokia cellphone was recovered in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours to claim.
• An 18-speed Carlton bike was reported stolen from a property in the 400 block of Grovehill Road, Qualicum Beach.
April 28
• A pink-and-black four-wheel children’s scooter was reported stolen from the 300 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.
April 29
• A Husky work bag, two Makita drills, charger, screwdrivers and wire strippers were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Rowan Drive, Qualicum Beach.
• Change, a Milwaukee rechargeable headlamp and other items were reported stolen from three unlocked vehicles in the 800 block of View Road, Qualicum Beach.
• A reported $1,000 damage was done when a copper pipe on the back of a heat pump was cut in the 100 block of McMillan Street, Parksville.
• A strand of four blue lights in support of frontline workers was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach.
• A wallet, camera bag with diapers and baby clothes were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.
• A Yamaha 9.9 motor with electric start with power tilt was reported stolen from a property in the 1500 block of Grafton Road, Errington.
• A black men’s mountain bike was reported stolen from a property in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.
May 1
• A call from a resident lead to the recovery of a stolen vehicle found on Island Highway East and Northwest Bay Road, Nanoose Bay. The vehicle was stolen from a property in 1400 block of Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay.
• Change, sunglasses and a pocket knife were reported stolen from two unlocked vehicles in the 3100 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose.
• B.C. plate LK0009 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose Bay, on May 1, and was recovered the following day by RCMP in Parksville.
• A blue-and-yellow Yeti 4 Cross bike and a green Norco Dirt Jumper bike were reported stolen in the 3200 block of Blueback Drive, Nanoose Bay.
May 2
• A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose Bay.
• A window was reported smashed in the 300 block of Dogwood Street, Parksville. Nothing was reported missing and no signs of entry.
If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.
— NEWS Staff, submitted
