PQB crime report: Prowler unplugs security camera; thieves steal diapers, tools and more

Crooks also pilfer blue lights in support of frontline workers

Oceanside RCMP received 209 complaints the week of April 26 to May 2.

The incidents included:

April 26

• A wallet containing credit cards was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Imperial Drive, Parksville.

• A prowler was reported to have unplugged a security camera in the 400 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

April 27

• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Aspen Avenue, Qualicum Beach. There was no damage and no sign of forced entry.

• An estimated $2,500 of tools along with frozen food was reported stolen from a property in the 800 block of Kasba Circle, Parksville.

• A green-and-white 18-speed Stueki bike was recovered near Island Highway West and Cypress Road, Qualicum Beach. Please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours to claim.

• A black-and-blue bike trailer was recovered in the 700 block of Reid Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours to claim.

• A vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• A Nokia cellphone was recovered in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours to claim.

• An 18-speed Carlton bike was reported stolen from a property in the 400 block of Grovehill Road, Qualicum Beach.

April 28

• A pink-and-black four-wheel children’s scooter was reported stolen from the 300 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.

April 29

• A Husky work bag, two Makita drills, charger, screwdrivers and wire strippers were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Rowan Drive, Qualicum Beach.

• Change, a Milwaukee rechargeable headlamp and other items were reported stolen from three unlocked vehicles in the 800 block of View Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A reported $1,000 damage was done when a copper pipe on the back of a heat pump was cut in the 100 block of McMillan Street, Parksville.

• A strand of four blue lights in support of frontline workers was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach.

• A wallet, camera bag with diapers and baby clothes were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A Yamaha 9.9 motor with electric start with power tilt was reported stolen from a property in the 1500 block of Grafton Road, Errington.

• A black men’s mountain bike was reported stolen from a property in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.

May 1

• A call from a resident lead to the recovery of a stolen vehicle found on Island Highway East and Northwest Bay Road, Nanoose Bay. The vehicle was stolen from a property in 1400 block of Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay.

• Change, sunglasses and a pocket knife were reported stolen from two unlocked vehicles in the 3100 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose.

• B.C. plate LK0009 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose Bay, on May 1, and was recovered the following day by RCMP in Parksville.

• A blue-and-yellow Yeti 4 Cross bike and a green Norco Dirt Jumper bike were reported stolen in the 3200 block of Blueback Drive, Nanoose Bay.

May 2

• A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose Bay.

• A window was reported smashed in the 300 block of Dogwood Street, Parksville. Nothing was reported missing and no signs of entry.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

