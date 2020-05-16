(File photo)

PQB crime report: Prowler unplugs security camera; thieves steal diapers, tools and more

Crooks also pilfer blue lights in support of frontline workers

  • May. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Oceanside RCMP received 209 complaints the week of April 26 to May 2.

The incidents included:

April 26

• A wallet containing credit cards was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 600 block of Imperial Drive, Parksville.

• A prowler was reported to have unplugged a security camera in the 400 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.

April 27

• Tools were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Aspen Avenue, Qualicum Beach. There was no damage and no sign of forced entry.

• An estimated $2,500 of tools along with frozen food was reported stolen from a property in the 800 block of Kasba Circle, Parksville.

• A green-and-white 18-speed Stueki bike was recovered near Island Highway West and Cypress Road, Qualicum Beach. Please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours to claim.

• A black-and-blue bike trailer was recovered in the 700 block of Reid Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours to claim.

• A vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• A Nokia cellphone was recovered in the 100 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours to claim.

• An 18-speed Carlton bike was reported stolen from a property in the 400 block of Grovehill Road, Qualicum Beach.

April 28

• A pink-and-black four-wheel children’s scooter was reported stolen from the 300 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.

April 29

• A Husky work bag, two Makita drills, charger, screwdrivers and wire strippers were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Rowan Drive, Qualicum Beach.

• Change, a Milwaukee rechargeable headlamp and other items were reported stolen from three unlocked vehicles in the 800 block of View Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A reported $1,000 damage was done when a copper pipe on the back of a heat pump was cut in the 100 block of McMillan Street, Parksville.

• A strand of four blue lights in support of frontline workers was reported stolen in the 3000 block of Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach.

• A wallet, camera bag with diapers and baby clothes were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A Yamaha 9.9 motor with electric start with power tilt was reported stolen from a property in the 1500 block of Grafton Road, Errington.

• A black men’s mountain bike was reported stolen from a property in the 100 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.

May 1

• A call from a resident lead to the recovery of a stolen vehicle found on Island Highway East and Northwest Bay Road, Nanoose Bay. The vehicle was stolen from a property in 1400 block of Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay.

• Change, sunglasses and a pocket knife were reported stolen from two unlocked vehicles in the 3100 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose.

• B.C. plate LK0009 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2200 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose Bay, on May 1, and was recovered the following day by RCMP in Parksville.

• A blue-and-yellow Yeti 4 Cross bike and a green Norco Dirt Jumper bike were reported stolen in the 3200 block of Blueback Drive, Nanoose Bay.

May 2

• A wallet was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Dolphin Drive, Nanoose Bay.

• A window was reported smashed in the 300 block of Dogwood Street, Parksville. Nothing was reported missing and no signs of entry.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

