PQB crime report: Jewelry, tools, an ATV and frozen food among items pilfered by thieves

Oceanside RCMP received 213 complaints the week of March 29 to April 5.

Some of the incidents included:

March 29

• A Craftsman Mitre Saw was recovered by RCMP thanks to a resident’s report on McVickers Street, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business hours to claim.

• A security camera was reported damaged in the 100 block of Corfield Street South, Parksville. A suspect was identified and charged.

• A vehicle alarm was reported activated by an intruder in the 3500 block of Broom Road, Qualicum Beach.

March 30

• An air compressor, cordless drill, other tools and parts valued at $450 were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 100 block of Moilliet Street North, Parksville.

• A Weber barbecue was reported stolen from a property in the 400 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville.

• Jewelry was reported stolen from a business break-and-enter in the 100 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.

March 31

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 500 block of Tulip Avenue, Parksville.

• Insurance and registration papers were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of San Malo Crescent, Parksville.

• A 100-litre plastic tote was reported stolen from a property in the 1300 block of Alberni highway, Parksville.

April 1

• A projector was reported stolen from a property in the 200 block of Moilliet Street, Parksville.

• A silver Trek 1000 road bike was reported stolen in the 1600 block of Stroulger Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A chain link fence was reported damaged in the 1000 block of Industrial Way, Parksville.

• Landscape lighting was reported stolen in the 100 block of Hirst Avenue, Parksville. The theft was captured on video surveillance.

• A Yamaha scooter with B.C. plate W38774 was reported stolen in the 400 block of Aldous Road, Qualicum Beach.

April 2

• Packaged frozen food was reported stolen from a property in the 1600 block of Timberwolf Place, Nanoose Bay.

• A green 2004 Honda Foreman ATV was reported stolen from a property in the 2200 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

April 3

• A chain link fence was reported damaged in the 1100 block of Herring Gull Way, Parksville.

• Change and a small electrical power bank were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of Allwood Road, Parksville.

• Prescription sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1200 block of Gabriola Drive, Parksville.

• An Apple iPod Nano 3 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Gaetjen Street, Parksville. There were no signs of forced entry.

April 4

• Three pairs of sunglasses, a garage door opener, a pair of binoculars and other items were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Fletcher Avenue, Parksville.

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 400 block of Wembley Road, Parksville. Damage to the property estimated at $600.

April 5

• A wallet and cash was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of Wembley Road, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicle.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

