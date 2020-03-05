PQB crime report: Crooks steal security cameras, ATV, paddle board, licence plates and more

Oceanside RCMP received 191 complaints the week of Feb. 2-8.

Some of the incidents included:

Feb. 2

• A red-coloured mobility scooter was recovered by RCMP near the railway and path cross at Church Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

Feb. 3

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 400 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach, at 5:30 a.m. Two security cameras and a jerry can of fuel were reported stolen.

• B.C. vehicle licence plate JT305S was reported missing in the 600 block of Forsyth Avenue, Parksville.

• A red mountain bike was recovered by RCMP in the 1500 block of Beaver Creek Warf Road, Nanoose Bay. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular office hours to claim.

• Cigarettes and loose change were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Blower Road, Parksville.

Feb. 4

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 500 block of Hall Road, Qualicum Beach.

• B.C. vehicle licence plate 302STX was reported missing in the 1700 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs.

Feb. 5

• B.C. vehicle licence plate HM1291 was reported missing in the 800 block of Allsbrook Road, Parksville.

• Keys were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.

Feb. 6

• A laptop computer was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Fourneau Way, Parksville.

• A counterfeit US$100 bill was reported accepted by a business in the 100 block of Craig Street, Parksville.

Feb. 7

• B.C. vehicle licence plate KH4812 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue, Parksville.

• A wallet was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Wright Road, Qualicum Beach.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 700 block of Kasba Circle, Parksville.

• A second vehicle was reported rifled through in the 900 block of Kasba Circle, Parksville.

• A third unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 700 block of Kasba Circle, Parksville.

• A fourth unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through and change taken in the 700 block of Kasba Circle, Parksville.

• A paddle board was reported stolen from a property in the 2300 block of Garry Oak Drive, Nanoose Bay.

• A 2010 Arctic Cat ATV, a generator and a pump were reported stolen from a property in the 100 block of Bay Road, Horne Lake.

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 900 block of Riley Road, Parksville.

Feb. 8

• A wallet was reported stolen from an unlock vehicle in the vicinity of Lombardy Street & Morison Avenue, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111 extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

