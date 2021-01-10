PQB crime report: Crooks pilfer toque, 3 bonsai trees, patio cushions and more

Oceanside RCMP received 505 complaints during the period of Dec. 6-19.

Some of the incidents included:

Dec. 6

• Patio cushions were reported stolen from a property in the 400 block of Maquinna Place, Qualicum Beach.

• A green-and-white Everyday brand bike was found on Church Road, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular hours to claim.

Dec. 7

• Sunglasses and earbuds were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1600 block of Admiral Tryon Blvd, Parksville.

• A residential break-and-enter to a storage room was reported in the 300 block of Wembley Road, Parksville. There was damage to an exterior door and locks were tampered.

• A tan Guess purse was found in the area of Lombardy Street, Parksville. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular hours to claim.

Dec. 8

•Both B.C. licence plates, HA9636, were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Sunrise Drive, Qualicum Beach.

Dec. 10

• A business sign was reported stolen in the 1500 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A power transformer was vandalized in the area of Pym Street North and Humphrey Road, Parksville.

Dec. 11

• A forestry gate was reported vandalized in the Sundew Place and Sea Blush Drive, Nanoose Bay. Damage estimated at $10,000.

• A perimeter fence was damaged and an RV was entered in the 400 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.

• A dark blue-green 2007 Jeep Wrangler was reported stolen in the 300 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. The vehicle is unlicensed.

Dec. 12

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 1400 block of Huntley Road, Parksville. A suspect was found on site and arrested.

• A community gate was reported damaged in the 1700 block of Meadowood Way, Qualicum Beach.

Dec. 13

• A GPS unit was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Compton Court, Qualicum Beach. Subject was able to access residential garage via the unlocked car outside.

Dec. 14

• A toque was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Young Street, Parksville.

• A garage door opener was found in the area of Village Way and Berwick Road North, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• Three juniper bonsai trees were reported stolen from a property in the 400 block of Yambury Road, Qualicum Beach.

Dec. 16

• A fence was cut and a vehicle rummaged through during a reported business break-and-enter in the 3800 block of Alberni Highway, Whiskey Creek.

• A red Schwinn 18-speed bicycle was found in the 1300 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

Dec. 17

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 600 block of Primrose Street, Qualicum Beach. The driver’s side door lock was damaged.

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the block of Bradner Circle, Nanoose Bay.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

