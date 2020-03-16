PQB crime report: Crooks pilfer catalytic converters, lottery tickets and more

Oceanside RCMP received 219 complaints the week of Feb. 16-22.
Some of the incidents included:
Feb. 16
• An electric assist bike was reported stolen from a property in the 200 block of Moilliet Street South, Parksville.
Feb. 17
• A vehicle was damaged in a reported attempt to steal a catalytic converter in the area of Fairborne Road, Parksville.
Feb. 18
• A set of jumper cables were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Maple Crescent, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicle reported.
• A vehicle was rummaged through in the 400 block of Craig Street, Parksville. Although the vehicle was locked, entry was gained the through an open window.
• A purse was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle as the owner was returning a shopping buggy. This occurred in the 200 block of Island highway East, Parksville.
• Latest scam is from a person purporting to be from a local pharmacy requesting date of birth and name of bank with an offer to refund money due to a mix-up in a prescription payment. A reputable pharmacy will have all the information on file to make such a transaction.
Feb. 19
• A red Bugaboo Frog stroller valued at $700 and B.C. licence plate NM6684 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Jensen Avenue West, Parksville.
• A B.C. boat trailer plate WAJ70H was reported missing in the Oceanside area.
• Lottery tickets were reported stolen from a business in the 2700 block of Island highway West, Qualicum Beach. A suspect has been identified.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach.
Feb. 20
• Cash was stolen from one of two vehicles reported rummaged through in 100 block of Moss Avenue, Parksville.
• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 3500 block of Island highway West, Qualicum Beach.
Feb. 21
• A resident’s call resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle found on Islewood Drive, Bowser.
Feb. 22
• A vehicle was reported to have had its tires slashed in the 800 block of Island Highway West, Parksville.
• A business break-and-enter with a damaged fence and an outbuilding breached was reported in the 1400 block of Island Highway East, Nanoose Bay.
If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident please phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.
— NEWS Staff
