(File photo)

PQB crime report: Crooks abscond with children’s sleeping bags, tomatoes, lumber and more

Oceanside RCMP receive 308 complaints in one-week period

  • Sep. 27, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP received 308 complaints the week of Sept. 6-12.

Some of the incidents included:

Sept. 7

• A wood-burning fire pit was reported stolen in the 700 block of Doefawn Lane, Parksville.

• B.C. motorcycle plate L44593 was reported missing in the 226 Crabapple Crescent, Parksville.

Sept. 8

• A purse and contents were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Resort Drive, Parksville. The emptied purse was later recovered.

• A vehicle had its window reported smashed and property stolen in the area of Rathtrevor Beach Park, Parksville.

Sept. 9

• A 2016 GMC Sierra pickup with no plates was reported stolen in the 300 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• Trees were reported cut and lumber stolen in the area of Highway 19 and Hillier’s Road, Qualicum Beach.

• Three sleeping pads, two children’s sleeping bags and two kids bike helmets were reported stolen in Rathtrevor Beach Park, Parksville.

• Tomatoes were reported stolen from a backyard in the 100 block of Mills Street, Parksville.

READ MORE: RCMP remind Parksville Qualicum Beach residents they can report crimes online

Sept. 10

• Vegetables were stolen from a greenhouse in the 400 block of Hall Road, Qaulicum Beach.

• A vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 700 block of Ermineskin Avenue, Parksville.

Sept. 11

• B.C. vehicle plate MB8126 was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Palmer Road, Coombs.

• Credit and debit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Eaglewood Court, Qualicum Beach.

• A white 1990 Logan brand horse trailer, B.C. plate WAN58D, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Old Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach.

• A business sign was reported vandalized in the 1500 block of Island Highway, Parksville.

Sept. 12

• Two unlocked vehicles were reported rummaged through in the 1300 block of Gilley Crescent, Parksville. A pair of sunglasses valued at $200 was reported missing.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville Qualicum Beach News

Previous story
Suspect sought for indecent exposure incidents in Langley
Next story
Mission Mayor Pam Alexis to run for the NDP

Just Posted

Most Read