PQB crime report: Crooks abscond with children’s sleeping bags, tomatoes, lumber and more

Oceanside RCMP received 308 complaints the week of Sept. 6-12.

Some of the incidents included:

Sept. 7

• A wood-burning fire pit was reported stolen in the 700 block of Doefawn Lane, Parksville.

• B.C. motorcycle plate L44593 was reported missing in the 226 Crabapple Crescent, Parksville.

Sept. 8

• A purse and contents were reported stolen in the 1000 block of Resort Drive, Parksville. The emptied purse was later recovered.

• A vehicle had its window reported smashed and property stolen in the area of Rathtrevor Beach Park, Parksville.

Sept. 9

• A 2016 GMC Sierra pickup with no plates was reported stolen in the 300 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• Trees were reported cut and lumber stolen in the area of Highway 19 and Hillier’s Road, Qualicum Beach.

• Three sleeping pads, two children’s sleeping bags and two kids bike helmets were reported stolen in Rathtrevor Beach Park, Parksville.

• Tomatoes were reported stolen from a backyard in the 100 block of Mills Street, Parksville.

Sept. 10

• Vegetables were stolen from a greenhouse in the 400 block of Hall Road, Qaulicum Beach.

• A vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 700 block of Ermineskin Avenue, Parksville.

Sept. 11

• B.C. vehicle plate MB8126 was reported stolen in the 2200 block of Palmer Road, Coombs.

• Credit and debit cards were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Eaglewood Court, Qualicum Beach.

• A white 1990 Logan brand horse trailer, B.C. plate WAN58D, was reported stolen in the 2700 block of Old Alberni Highway, Qualicum Beach.

• A business sign was reported vandalized in the 1500 block of Island Highway, Parksville.

Sept. 12

• Two unlocked vehicles were reported rummaged through in the 1300 block of Gilley Crescent, Parksville. A pair of sunglasses valued at $200 was reported missing.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Parksville Qualicum Beach News