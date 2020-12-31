PQB crime report: Counterfeit bills passed in Parksville, Coombs, Nanoose Bay

RCMP also receive complaint of car stolen while left unattended and warming up

Oceanside RCMP received 280 complaints the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

Some of the complaints included:

Nov. 29

• Change was reported stolen from a residential garage in the 3100 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

Nov. 30

• Some CDs were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of Cardinal Way, Qualicum Beach.

• A tip jar was reported stolen from a business in the 400 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

Dec. 1

• A LED willow tree Christmas decoration was reported stolen in the 200 block of Kinkade Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A counterfeit Canadian $100 was reported passed at a business in the 2300 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs.

• A counterfeit Canadian $50 was reported passed to a business in Parksville.

• A traffic control device was reported vandalized in the area of Virginia Road and Alberni Highway, Coombs.

• B.C. licence plates CT9850 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Lee Road, Parksville.

Dec. 2

• A perimeter fence was reported cut in the 4100 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

• A cellphone case and wallet were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 900 block of Dickinson Way, Parksville.

• Change was reported stolen from two unlocked vehicle in the 1200 block of Arbutus Road, Parksville.

Dec. 3

• Two white wrought-iron chairs and a glass top table were reported stolen in the 700 block of Camellia Place, Parksville.

• A counterfeit Canadian $100 was reported passed to a business in Nanoose Bay.

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1600 block of Stone Lake Drive, Nanoose Bay.

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 2300 block of Armstrong Crescent, Nanoose Bay.

Dec. 4

• Two Christmas pre-lit birch trees were reported stolen in the 400 block of Ridgefield Drive, Parksville.

• Two Christmas wreaths were reported stolen in the 700 block of Lilac Drive, Parksville.

• A four-foot Christmas tree was reported stolen in the 800 block of Retegno Avenue, Parksville.

Dec. 5

• An unattended vehicle warming up was reported stolen in the 300 block of Craig Street, Parksville. The vehicle was recovered a short time later.

• A Christmas laser light projector was reports stolen in the 100 block of Bridgewater Lane, Parksville.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

