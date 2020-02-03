PQB crime report: Cops deal with thieves, prowler, vandals

Oceanside RCMP received 195 complaints the week of Jan. 12-18.

Some of the incidents included:

Jan. 12

• A vehicle was reported vandalized in the 3100 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum. Papers were reportedly stolen.

• Random tools and gas were reported stolen from a shed in the 100 block of Bay Road, Horne Lake.

Jan. 13

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville. RCMP arrested a suspect found on the site.

• A cellphone charger was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 3800 block of Melrose Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A Haro brand bike that was found in bushes near Wembley Road and Crystal Court, Parksville, was brought to the RCMP detachment. Please contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

READ MORE: Multi-vehicle crash on Island Highway West north of Qualicum Beach

Jan. 14

• A storage unit break-and-enter was reported in the 1800 block of Meadowood Way, Qualicum Beach.

• A vehicle was reported vandalized with spray paint in the 1600 block of Stroulger Road, Nanoose Bay.

• Keys, an iPod and Oakley sunglasses were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Nanoose Avenue, Parksville.

Jan. 15

• Two municipal work vehicles were reported to have had their fuel tanks punctured in the 700 block of Jones Street, Qualicum Beach. RCMP was supplied video surveillance of the incident.

• Three vehicles belonging to a local charity had locks cut and merchandise reported stolen in the 200 block of Hirst Avenue West, Parksville.

• A resident’s call from the 800 block of Wembley Road, Parksville, to RCMP resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle from Nanaimo.

• A vehicle was vandalized with new bedding and a first aid kit being reported stolen in the 1800 block of Schafers Road, Coombs.

• A vehicle prowler was reported in the 700 block of Camas Way, Parksville. Nothing was reported missing as the vehicle was locked.

READ MORE: The ‘ultimate distraction’: RCMP warn drivers against unsecured pets in vehicles

Jan. 16

• Possible theft of mail from a public mailbox was reported in the 200 block of Buller Road, Qualicum Beach. RCMP reminds residents to empty their mailboxes daily.

• Possible theft of mail from a public mailbox was reported near Cochran Road, Qualicum Beach. RCMP reminds residents to empty their mailboxes daily.

• A snow shovel valued at $40 was reported stolen in the 300 block of Sutherland Place, Parksville.

• A vehicle was reported damaged and rummaged through in the 600 block of Ermineskin Avenue, Parksville.

Jan. 17

• Two pairs of sunglasses, binoculars and a magnifying glass were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Sutherland Place, Parksville.

READ MORE: PQB crime report: Thieves pilfer cash, root beer and hand sanitizer

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours. Outside of business hours phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter