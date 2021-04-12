PQB crime report: Bandits pilfer booze, computers, snow tires, even a hot water heater

Oceanside RCMP received 269 complaints the week of March 21 to March 27.

Some of the incidents included:

March 21

• B.C. licence plates CB2563 were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Islewood Drive, Bowser.

• A prowler was reported looking into vehicles in the 200 block of Dunbar Way, Parksville.

March 22

• An outdoor heater and propane tank were reported stolen in the 2700 block of Andys Lane, Nanoose Bay.

• Two unlocked vehicles were reported rummaged through in the 100 block of Denman Drive, Qualicum Beach.

• A break-and-enter of a travel trailer was reported in the 1100 block of Ruffles Road, Parksville. There was damage noted to the door.

March 23

• A Samsung tablet was found in the area of Fern Road and Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

March 24

• An iPad and liquor were reported stolen in a business break-and-enter in the 500 block of Lowrys Road, Parksville.

• The break-and-enter of a utility trailer was reported in the 200 block of Corfield Street North, Parksville. The interior was ransacked however nothing was noted missing.

March 25

• Four snow tires and steel rims were reported stolen in the 2000 block of Grafton Avenue, Coombs.

• B.C. licence plate 013NBN was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Garden Road West, Qualicum Beach.

• A break-and-enter of a utility trailer was reported in the 400 block of Island highway East, Parksville. Three laptops and two metal detectors were some of the items noted missing.

March 26

• A vehicle door handle was reported vandalized in the 3200 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 100 block of Cameron Lake, Cathedral Grove. A solar inverter and a blue wakeboard were some of the items noted missing.

March 27

• A residential break-and-enter was reported in the 100 block of Cameron Lake, Cathedral Grove. A hot water tank and a 1000w Motormaster inverter were some of the items missing.

• Prowlers were reported in the 500 block of Grovehill road, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

