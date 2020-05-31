PQB crime report: Bandits make off with TV, roadside business sign, even chocolate truffles

Oceanside RCMP received 216 complaints the week of May 3-9.

The incidents included:

May 3

• Change and bank cards were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Canyon Crescent Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A television was reported stolen from a residential break-and-enter in the 1500 block of River Crescent, Parksville.

• Change was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 700 block of Canyon Crescent Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A vehicle was vandalized in the 400 block of Wembley Road, Parksville. Nothing was reported missing.

• A large business roadside sign was reported stolen in the 3200 block of Kirk Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A residential break-and-enter was foiled in the 900 block of Wright Road, Parksville. RCMP apprehended two suspects of which one was charged.

May 4

• A Canadian Tire socket set, missing clothing, and a broken vehicle window was reported in the 1000 block of Lee Road East, Parksville.

• A vehicle was vandalized in the 200 block of Dogwood Street, Parksville.

• Graffiti was reported on utility poles in the area of Shayle Road and Horne Lake Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 200 block of Shelley Road, Parksville. The vehicle was recovered by Nanaimo RCMP a few days later.

• Two propane tanks were reported stolen from a property in the area of Virginia Road and Halona Way, Coombs.

May 5

• A garden hose valued at $80 was reported stolen from a property in the 900 block of Riley Road, Parksville.

• B.C. licence plate UVN51Y was reported stolen from a trailer in the 1500 block of Grafton Avenue, Errington. There was also damage reported to the trailer.

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the700 block of Canyon Crescent, Qualicum Beach.

May 6

• A 2100 GSD Supercycle bike was found at Roscow Street and Island Highway West, Parksville and turned into the RCMP by a resident. Contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 during regular business house to claim.

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 1000 block of Cantebury Place, Qualicum Beach.

• A vehicle reported stolen on File 2020-3219 was recovered in the 500 block of Horne Lake Road, Qualicum Beach, thanks to a tip from the public.

May 7

• An unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 1500 block of Marina Way, Nanoose Bay.

• A Honda Model EU3000is generator and a Jonsereed CS2150 chain saw were reported stolen in the 3600 block of Horne Lake Caves Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A hatchet and a fillet knife was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1500 block of Reef Road, Nanoose Bay.

• A Minkota electric boat motor, a Saint-Croix fishing rod and sunglasses were some of the items reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Marina Way, Nanoose Bay.

• Prescription sunglasses were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1400 block of Marina Way, Nanoose Bay.

• Sunglasses were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1200 block of Marina Way, Nanoose Bay.

• Change was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1200 block of Marina Way, Nanoose Bay.

• Chocolate truffles were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1800 block of Douglas Crescent, Nanoose Bay.

May 8

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 500 block of Johnstone Road, Parksville.

May 9

• A Champion 4000 watt generator was reported stolen in the 700 block of Boultbee Drive, Parksville.

• An unlocked vehicle was reported rummaged through in the 800 block of Drew Road, Parksville.

• A Kenwood stereo, a card reader and some essential oils were some of the items reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 1000 block of Lee Road East, Parksville.

• An electric downrigger, tools and a mountain bikes were reported stolen in the 900 block of View Road, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays except holidays). Outside of business hours, call 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

