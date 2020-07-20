PQB crime report: Alert residents foil criminals in the act

Oceanside RCMP dealt with 319 complaints the week of June 28 to July 4.

Some of the incidents included:

June 28

• A blue Norco mountain bike was recovered in the 600 block of Village Way, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A purple-and-orange Protour Lynx 12 speed bicycle was recovered on Roberton Road, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular hours to claim.

• An alert resident contacted RCMP regarding a suspicious vehicle on Franklin Gull Road, Parksville. Investigation led to vehicle being impounded and licence plates seized.

June 29

• A vehicle was damaged and rummaged through in the 3300 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach.

• Sunglasses and a first aid kit were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Hall Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A building was reported tagged with graffiti in the 100 block of Alberni Highway.

• An alert resident reported suspicious activity in the 400 block of Manse Road, Parksville. A stolen new ladder was recovered and returned to its owner.

• An alert resident reported suspicious activity in the 300 block of Morison Avenue, Parksville. Investigation resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle and drugs with two suspects arrested.

June 30

• A Husqvarna line trimer was reported stolen from the yard of a business in the 1400 block of Huntley Road, Parksville.

Copper pipe was reported stolen from the exterior of a building in the 800 block of Wembley Road, Parksville.

July 1

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 900 block of Church Road, Parksville. Gas cans and a mig welder were recovered with a subject charged.

July 2

• B.C. plates KA858N were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Stanford Avenue East, Parksville.

• A black Apple iPhone was recovered in the Parksville Community Park. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A bicycle was reported stolen in the 300 block of Island Highway West, Parksville. Investigation resulted in the recovery of the bike and the arrest of a suspect.

• Copper pipe was reported stolen from the exterior of a building in the 400 block of Wembley Road, Parksville.

July 3

• Electric vehicle batteries were reported stolen in the 1400 block of Springhill Road, Parksville. A subject was identified and charges are pending.

July 4

• A CCM Aspen bicycle was reported stolen in the 1300 block of Tyler Road, Errington.

• A swing set, umbrella and a Samsung Galaxy Tab A were reported stolen in the 3800 block of Marples Road, Qualicum Beach.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

