PQB crime report: 5-foot statue pilfered in Parksville, counterfeit bill befouls Bowser business

Oceanside RCMP received 305 complaints the week of May 2 to May 8.

Some of the incidents included:

May 2

• A five-foot-tall statue was reported stolen in the 100 block of McCarter Street, Parksville.

• Golf clubs and sunglasses were reported stolen in the 500 block of Corfield Street, Parksville.

May 3

• A prowler was reported in the 600 block of Ironwood Avenue, Parksville.

• A break-and–enter to a storage trailer in an utility substation compound was reported on Cochrane Road, Qualicum Beach. Tools and climbing equipment valued at $8,000 was noted as stolen.

• A business security camera was reported stolen in the 300 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. A subject was identified and charged.

• A black purse containing American and Canadian currency was found in the 2800 block of Island Highway West, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

May 4

• A wallet containing credit cards was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of Stanhope Road, Parksville.

• A business vending machine was reported vandalized in the 400 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. Two subjects were identified and charged.

May 5

• A black/green backpack was found in the 100 block of Island Highway East. Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A prowler was reported in the 100 block of Jensen Avenue East, Parksville. An electrical extension cord was noted missing.

May 6

• A red-and-black CCM bicycle was found in the 600 block of Pym Street, Parksville. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A Bostich coil nailer and toolbox containing Pex piping plumbing install kit was reported stolen from a construction trailer in the 200 block of Mill Road, Qualicum Beach.

May 7

• A red EBGO electric bicycle was reported stolen in the 900 block of Sanika Close, Parksville.

• Sunglasses were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 500 block of Duggan Lane, Parksville.

• Fishing rods, a fish spike pole and two nets were some of the items reported stolen in the 1100 block of Walz Road, Qualicum Beach.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 2300 block of Alberni Highway, Coombs.

May 8

• A vehicle was rummaged through and a credit card was reported stolen in the 100 block of Cheney Street, Parksville.

• A counterfeit Canadian $100 bill was reported received by a business in the 6800 block of Island Highway West, Bowser.

• RCMP recovered two reported stolen vehicle plates in the 2500 block of Island highway West, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. If you have information regarding an incident, phone the Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number at 250-248-6111 during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) weekdays except holidays. Outside of business hours, phone 250-248-6111, extension 7.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

