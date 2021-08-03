PQB crime report: 2 Parksville homes egged; females scale fence to use hot tub

Oceanside RCMP received 294 complaints the week of July 4 to July 10.

Some of the calls included:

July 4

• A nighttime prowler was reported in the 600 block of Chinook Avenue, Parksville.

• A construction site break-and-enter was reported in the 7500 block of Island Highway West, Bowser. A gate was noted damaged with keys and tools missing.

• A grey Konoka 13-speed bicycle with two saddle bags was reported stolen in the 400 block of Alberni Highway, Parksville.

• An orange Hershel backpack, olive green Helly Hansen rain jacket and black Adidas wind breaker with ‘Titans’ team logo on the back were reported stolen form an unlocked vehicle in the 1600 block of Stroulger Road, Nanoose Bay.

July 5

• The attempted theft of a travel trailer was reported in the 500 block of Hawthorne Drive, Qualicum Beach.

• Money and a Disto measuring tool valued at $900 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.

READ MORE: 1 man airlifted to hospital following stabbing incident in Qualicum Beach

July 6

• Mischief was reported to the rear alcove of a building in the 400 block of Wembley Road, Parksville, on July 6.

July 7

• A travel trailer break-and-enter was reported in the 1400 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A prowler was reported checking vehicle doors in the back alley of the 300 block of Island Highway East, Parksville.

• A vehicle window was reported smashed in a parking lot located in the 2700 block of Lakeview Road, Spider Lake.

July 8

• A business break-and-enter was reported in the 400 block of Island Highway East, Parksville. A surveillance camera server was stolen.

• A vehicle was damaged in the 500 block of Stanford Avenue, Parksville. The driver’s door handle and the ignition was damaged.

• Sunglasses, a digital tire gauge and loose change were some of the items reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 400 block of Ridgefield Drive, Parksville.

• A grey GT BMX bicycle was found in the 700 block of Memorial Avenue, Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• A second case of mischief was reported to the rear alcove of a building in the 400 block of Wembley Road, Parksville.

July 9

• An orange child’s Hyper 14-speed bike was found on Inland Highway near Qualicum Beach. Contact Oceanside RCMP during regular business hours to claim.

• Ogio golf bag and contents, Oru Bay ST kayak and Timbuktu backpack were some of the items reported stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Edgeware Avenue, Parksville. There was no damage to vehicle noted.

• A green military style baby carrier and a backpack containing gym equipment was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Jensen Avenue West, Parksville.

• Two females climbed a fence after hours and used a hot tub in the 1100 block of Resort Drive, Parksville.

READ MORE: Pair of 150-pound ‘Easter Island’ lawn statues pilfered from Parksville property

July 10

•Two nighttime prowlers were detained in the 100 block of Jensen Avenue East, Parksville.

• A residence was reported egged in the 1100 block of Maple Lane Drive, Parksville.

• A residence was reported egged in the 200 block of Mulberry Place, Parksville.

• Membership cards were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Pioneer Crescent, Parksville.

• An unlocked shed door was reported damaged in the 1600 block of Errington Road, Errington.

• Lumber valued at more than $4,000 was reported stolen in the 2800 block of Whistler Road, Qualicum Beach.

If you see a crime in progress, call 911. The Oceanside RCMP non-emergency number is 250-248-6111 (extension 7). The detachment is located at 421 Pym St. North, Parksville, with public business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., Monday to Friday, except holidays.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News